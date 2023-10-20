Head-To-Head Review: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid Penn Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.20%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 21.60% 10.49% 1.16% Bank of South Carolina 27.44% 14.26% 0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Bank of South Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.69 $54.81 million $2.95 6.55 Bank of South Carolina $21.26 million 2.78 $6.66 million $1.06 10.14

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Bank of South Carolina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.