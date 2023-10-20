Head-To-Head Review: Telenor ASA (TELNF) versus The Competition

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Telenor ASA to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenor ASA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA Competitors 721 2476 4275 130 2.50

Dividends

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 85.66%. Given Telenor ASA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.8%. Telenor ASA pays out 159.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.1% and pay out 42.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA Competitors -11.53% -21.35% 0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA N/A N/A 2.39 Telenor ASA Competitors $10.45 billion $1.15 billion -158.89

Telenor ASA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telenor ASA competitors beat Telenor ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

