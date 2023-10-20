Head-To-Head Review: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) versus Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) and Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TreeHouse Foods and Global Diversified Marketing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 4 1 0 2.20 Global Diversified Marketing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Global Diversified Marketing Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $3.45 billion 0.66 -$146.30 million ($1.34) -30.28 Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Global Diversified Marketing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Diversified Marketing Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Global Diversified Marketing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -2.09% 7.49% 2.83% Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Global Diversified Marketing Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages. It also offers grocery comprising pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and puddings, as well as natural, organic, and gluten free products. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, foodaway-from-home customers, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc., a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty and grocery retailers, food service distributors, and direct store delivery (DSD); online e-commerce companies; and vending, pantry, and the micro-market segments. It also sells directly to Fortune 500 companies, including clubs and retail chain stores. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Island Park, New York.

