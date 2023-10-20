Head to Head Survey: voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A voxeljet -53.04% -52.61% -19.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

voxeljet has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.25%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

0.3% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A voxeljet $29.33 million 0.38 -$11.87 million ($1.41) -0.87

Drone Delivery Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet.

Summary

voxeljet beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.