HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HQY opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,492,000 after purchasing an additional 454,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HealthEquity by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

