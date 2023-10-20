Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

HTLF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after acquiring an additional 195,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

