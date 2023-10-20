Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.26 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

