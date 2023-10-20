Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.26 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.