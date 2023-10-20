Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at $610,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

