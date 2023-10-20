Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $310.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.00. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

