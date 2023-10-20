Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 11,219 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of RingCentral worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $28.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

