Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSP

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.