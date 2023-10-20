Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

SBUX stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

