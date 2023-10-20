Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $27,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. UBS Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.81.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

