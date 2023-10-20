Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.54.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

