Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.67 million, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $3,058,226. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

