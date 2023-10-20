Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $183.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

