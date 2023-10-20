Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

