Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 298,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $61,108,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 450,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,222,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 111,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.59.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

