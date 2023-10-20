Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 8.0 %

DFS stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

