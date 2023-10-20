Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

HMC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.