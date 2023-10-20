Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,479 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,573,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,142,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Match Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

MTCH opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

