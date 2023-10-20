Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

