Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

