Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,002 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Smith-Midland worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Smith-Midland stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a P/E ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.