Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,298 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.96 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

