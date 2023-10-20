Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,926 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.39 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

