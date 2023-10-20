Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 389 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GM opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

