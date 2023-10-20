Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,122. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.