Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

