HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.