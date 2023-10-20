HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after purchasing an additional 480,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,325. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

