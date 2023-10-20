HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 477,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,288,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

