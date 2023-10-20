Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 243.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.
Highwoods Properties Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:HIW opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $288,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 57.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
