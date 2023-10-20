Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.76) to GBX 1,800 ($21.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($23.69).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,074.07%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
