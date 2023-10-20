Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Up to $27.86

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $29.24. Hilltop shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 30,117 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.