Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $61.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $41,554,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

