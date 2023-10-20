Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.64.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

