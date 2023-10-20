Home Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $270.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBCP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

