Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

