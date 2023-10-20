Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

