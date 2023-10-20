HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 674.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,043 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of HP worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

