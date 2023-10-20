H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$212.50 million for the quarter.

