Hudock Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $312.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

