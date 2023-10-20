Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 6.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 581,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,803,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$583.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.60 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 129.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.