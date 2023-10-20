Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of H opened at $103.89 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

