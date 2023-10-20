Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$81.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.13.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$83.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.24. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company has a market cap of C$48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 10.0108565 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

About Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

