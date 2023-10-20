Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

