Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up to $47.80

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $50.10. Independent Bank shares last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 20,800 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $3,862,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.