InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

