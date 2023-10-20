Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as low as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 120801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3799368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

